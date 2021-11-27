two young rugby players from Vicenza blocked in …

They spend their days in a hotel in Cape Town, facing each other in the most classic board games. They rest a little. But above all, they await good news. The 21-year-old Italian rugby blue Jacopo Trulla and Andrea Zambonin from Vicenza are blocked in South Africa, due to the South African variant of Covid-19, together with the whole team, the Zebre, a federal franchise based in Parma. They had to take the field today, against the DHL Stormers, and on Saturday 4 December at the Cell C Sharks, matches valid for the United Rugby Championship, the championship in which South African, Welsh, Irish and Scottish teams also participate. The matches were postponed yesterday and the official communication came from the organizers. “Due to the sudden developments related to the new Covid-19 variant that immediately included South Africa in the lists of countries at risk by the United Kingdom and the European Union, rounds 6 and 7 of the United Rugby Championship which will take place in South Africa in the next two weekends have been postponed and will be rescheduled later in the season – they said -. The safety and well-being of the players, coaches, staff and match officials of our participating clubs is the top priority and the URC is working with the four guest clubs, Cardiff Rugby, Munster Rugby, Scarlets and Zebre Parma, to facilitate the return to their countries as soon as possible. This decision is based on the latest indications banning non-essential travel to and from South Africa, the ban on direct flights to the UK and other domestic destinations, and potential hotel quarantines applied to those returning from South Africa. An evaluation period will now be needed to better understand the impact of these new travel restrictions and how to reschedule these matches within the current season ».

The Zebras had left Italy on Wednesday, with a great desire to do well in the South African tournament. “We arrived in Cape Town with a lot of enthusiasm – explained Trulla from Vicenza, trocar of the Zebre and of the national team under 20, enrolled in the faculty of Psychology at UniMarconi – we hadn’t played for a while and we were mentally ready, we were waiting for this opportunity to compare ourselves with important teams. Yesterday they gathered us to give us the news of the postponement of the matches, we welcomed it with regret and surprise. We are now locked up in the hotel until further news. The competent authorities are working to get us back to Italy as soon as possible, but we are not certain ». They could leave today, or on December 1st, “at worst in two weeks”. Time never passes in the hotel. «But morale is high – said the player, who would have started today against the Stormers – we are calm. We are all vaccinated and we live in a bubble, away from everyone. Of course, we would have preferred to take the field ». Among other things, Trulla, last June, while he was in Vicenza, was hit by Covid. “I had been in quarantine for ten days, now those moments are far away.” The priority now is to go home. «As soon as we return to Parma, we will train to prepare for the Challenge Cup appointments, scheduled in two weeks».