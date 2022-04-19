Two youths from Tapatío join the Chivas squad to face Xolos

Guadalajara’s coach, Ricardo Cadena, decided to shore up his squad with two players who are raising their hands in the Expansion League.

Chivas continues to present constant difficulties in being able to form its stellar team due to injuries, expulsions and even illnesses, for which the coaching staff commanded by Ricardo Cadena decided to use the basic forces to be able to have a competitive team.

Guadalajara unveiled the list of 23 elements with which he will face Xolos this Tuesday on the field of the Akron Stadium, where the appearances of Isaac Brizuela and Fernando Beltrán stand out; however, both elements are under observation to determine around the hour if they will be able to have activity.

Faced with the possibility that both elements are left out, the rojiblanco coach decided to summon Pavel Péreza midfielder who regularly participates in the Expansion League’s Tapatío, but who has already had minutes with the first team and who recently recovered from an injury.

The second novelty in the call was the call of striker Paolo Yrizar, who will join the squad of forwards that will face the clash against Tijuana, since José Juan Macías is ruled out due to injury and Alexis Vega will not be able to play due to serving his sanction after being sent off against Cruz Azul.

Why are Brizuela and Beltrán in doubt?

The ‘Rabbit’ continues to recover from a severe flu that prevented him from participating on Saturday against La Maquina, while the ‘Nene’ is still in cotton wool after the blow he suffered last week against Rayados and that did not allow him to play the weekend against the light blue team at the Azteca Stadium.

