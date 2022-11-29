Ty Dolla $ign shares alarming selfie days after skating accident

This last Thanksgiving weekend, Ty Dolla$ign was involved in a skating accident. Many of her fans and peers shared their best prayers and wishes after she shared an image of her condition on her Instagram.

West Coast singer and songwriter Ty Dolla$ign was recently hospitalized after being involved in a skating accident over Thanksgiving weekend. The “Late to the Party” artist quickly shared a disturbing photo on her Instagram with wires across her chest.

It was shortly after his release from hospital that he shared that the accident led to him becoming, in his own words, “knocked out for a few”.

Ty credited his friend, an Olympic skateboarder DaShawn Jordan and his daughter, for helping him get to the hospital, stating,

“Thank you for holding him and getting me to the ER and my princess for being there with me the whole time. I love you so much.”

Shortly after he shared the photo, many of his closest friends and prominent figures in the rap community commented on it to pay their respects. Bay Area Rap Veteran E-40 shared, “Fast recovery family.”

Rich the kid wrote, “Brother get well.” Grammy Award-record producer and winning actor Leon Thomas III shared, “I’m praying for you, my brother.”

In the years leading up to Dolla’s accident, the California crooner chopped it up with Hot 97. During their Q&A, he explained everything from his work with iconic artists like Justin Timberlake and Nicki Minaj to how he made music during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.