Tyler Henry, the medium of the Kardashians, Sofia Vergara, Megan Fox and Amber Rose

Tyler Henry, the celebrity medium, is 26 years old, was born in California and, as he revealed, has had the gift of communicating with people who have died since childhood. Tyler was 10 years old when he predicted that his grandmother was about to die. When deciding what to do with his life, he chose to study to be a nurse, but a medium also had a prediction for him. “When I went to school, a medium gave me a reading and told me that at 19 I would start shooting my own television program, that I would write books and that I would do good, that this would be my life purpose,” he said in an interview.

Tyler Henry is Californian and famous people are looking for him. He caused a stir by saying that he contacted Robin Williams and Brittany Murphy. Photo: Getty

And the prediction came true, because when he reached that age, he went to live in Los Angeles, began to do readings and was invited to Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Then the channel E! started producing his show, Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry. It is said that the clairvoyant’s waiting list is so long that he has his agenda full for years. Celebrities such as Carmen Electra, Boy George, Roselyn Sánchez and Melissa Joan Hart have sought him out to be connected with loved ones who have already passed away. In addition to the aforementioned show, Tyler has a docuseries on Netflix, Life after death, with Tyler Henry. He also wrote Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side.

What messages did the Kardashians receive?

In 2017, Tyler Henry had an encounter with Khloé Kardashian, who had not revealed that he had a health condition. The Californian told him, “this just came on really hard, skin, I’m seeing skin. I mean something that looks like melanoma.” At that point he also told him about other areas to pay attention to, “you have susceptibility in your back, and a susceptibility in your leg”, in addition, he mentioned a third area, the chest. Khloé admitted that she had already had cancer twice, that she had check-ups every three months and later, she told her fans details about her health, in addition to launching a prevention message on the subject.

To Kylie Jenner, who asked him about his love life, he talked about a romance that could be called toxic and he talked about the importance of setting limits. It is rumored that she was talking to him about rapper Tyga, with whom she had a turbulent relationship, which ended around that time. Her next love was Scott Travis, the father of her two children.

Sofía Vergara also received a message

It was in 2019, when the then presenter of LatinNow! received Tyler Henry for a contact with a loved one. The woman from Barranquilla wanted to communicate with her brother Rafael, who had died in 1998, leaving her daughter Claudia very young. Finally, although at first Sofía Vergara’s niece was not next to her, but in the same house, she ended up sitting next to her aunt to listen to the words of the Hollywood medium. “The best thing you can do to honor your dad is to do everything in your power to live your passion, live your truth.” Toti was grateful for the message from Tyler Henry, because she wanted Claudia to be able to remember her father, because she was very young when he died.

