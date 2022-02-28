Tyler Perry, Michael Douglas & More Support Ukraine at 2022 SAG Awards

ads

As the world’s attention remains on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the stars headed to Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar for the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday night.

But many stars, including Tyler Perry and Michael Douglas, showed their minds were abroad by wearing blue and yellow ribbons in a show of support for Ukraine on the red carpet.

“This is not the LA Rams,” Douglas told “Access Hollywood” about his two-tone pin.

“If ever there was a time for us to appreciate what true democracy is, I am so proud of what these people in this country have done.”

Lady Gaga and Andrew Garfield mentioned the war between Russia and Ukraine during their red carpet interviews with Laverne Cox, while “Hamilton” actor Leslie Odom Jr. made a statement of support for the latter at the start of the broadcast. .

Jean Smart asked the crowd to “pray for peace” as she accepted her award for her work on “Hacks” and while celebrating the award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series for “Succession,” star Brian Cox delivered a powerful speech. in support of Ukraine.

Many celebrities have also spoken out in support of the country on social media, including Milla Jovovich (born in the country’s capital, Kiev), Ashton Kutcher (whose wife, Mila Kunis, was born in Ukraine), and Prince Harry. and Megan Markle.

Sean Penn, meanwhile, is currently in the Ukraine filming a documentary about the crisis.

