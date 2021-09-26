Tyler Posey lands on OnlyFans: “I love being naked all the time, I could die at any moment and I want to be ready”

“I love being naked”. Word of Tyler Posey, the star of the series “Teen Wolf “ And “Maid in Manhattan “. The 29-year-old American landed on OnlyFans, the platform mainly used to offer “exclusive” content to fans who are willing to pay to see more. 120 thousand people are already following him, conquered by photos and videos without veils.

“OnlyFans is bizarre. It’s really a kind of mental drain. You really feel like an object on OnlyFans, ”the actor told AND!, who says she has no problem with nudity. “I’m doing my best to be as artistic as possible with the content I post, because I don’t want it to be just porn. It’s not what I do, porn, and I don’t want to take it away from people who do it for a living. I just want to be artistic and stay in touch with my fans ”.

Posey it leaves nothing to the imagination. Just sign up to his profile to check it out. The subscription costs nothing, it’s free (while the vast majority of OnlyFans channels are paid, there are also those who charge $ 50 a month for it). His earnings, even thousands of euros, come with extra and private contents: to unlock them, you have to pay (10, 20, 30 dollars, or more).

There was no lack of criticism for this parallel activity of his to that of acting. But he, who defines himself as open-minded, sends them all back to the sender: “I spend a lot of time naked, I wanted to be more open minded on social media so I just started posting photos and videos. I love being naked because… we weren’t born with clothes, so I want to leave the same way I was born. I want to die naked, 2020 was a little scary, I feel like that I could die at any time, so I want to be ready. That’s why I’m always naked ”.