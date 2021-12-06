Tyler Rake 2, a video from the set shows Chris Hemsworth

The movie has been so successful that it currently has more than 200,000 views on Twitter

Filming of the sequel to the famous Netflix film is underway (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick). In the past few hours i Russo brothers they shared a video straight from the production set that quickly intrigued the audience.

Tyler Rake, confirmed sequel with Chris Hemsworth Chris Hemsworth, born in 1983, prepares to take on the role of Tyler Rake in the new film directed by Sam Hargrave. A little while ago the Russo brothers gave fans a preview of the work by distributing a movie, lasting a few seconds, starring the Australian actor (PHOTO).

Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth announces the end of filming Christopher Hemsworth, this is the name in the registry office, he greeted the public giving him an appointment soon so as to discover the fate of the character; in a short time the video got over 200,000 views and more than 8,000 likes on Twitter.

Thor, Chris Hemsworth remembers the 10th anniversary of the film No information regarding the end of filming of the new chapter or the possible date of distribution, so there is nothing left to do but wait to be able to know all the future developments.

Chris Hemsworth “thanks” the Inter fans. But he confuses them with Milan! Tyler Rake made his arrival on the streaming platform in April 2020 immediately receiving extraordinary acclaim, this the synopsis present on the official website of Netflix Italy: “The mission of a hardened mercenary, sent to Bangladesh to save the kidnapped son of a narcoboss, turns into an introspective struggle for survival” –