Tyler Rake 2, Chris Hemsworth and the Russos wish us happy holidays with the first photo from the film

Ho Ho Ho! Happy Holidays from Chris Hemsworth, the Russo brothers and the team behind the sequel to Tyler Rake (Extraction in original), who show us a first image from the new film for the occasion.

The Christmas holidays are approaching, and with them it also seems some surprises.

The first is this image from Tyler Rake 2, the sequel to the hit Netflix movie starring Chris Hemsworth.

“Happy holidays from this guy … # Extraction2“the Russo Brothers write on Twitter, attaching one photo of Hemsworth on a means of transport (a train?), with a snowy landscape in the background (just to stay on topic).

It would seem a shot coming from the same scene they were shooting a few days ago, when the Russos and Hemsworth shared a video from the set of Tyler Rake 2 together with director Sam Hargrave to confirm the start of shooting.

What are they up to? And what can we expect from this second chapter of Tyler Rake? Unfortunately we will have to wait to find out. After all, the first movie left open several questions that s will have to be answered … But in the meantime, you can always watch (or review) the first movie on Netflix, or alternatively read our review of Tyler Rake, as well, for deceive the wait.

And you, how much hype do you have for Tyler Rake 2? Let us know in the comments.