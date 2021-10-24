News

Tyler Rake 2, Chris Hemsworth confirms the start of filming of the Netflix sequel

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth appears to be in great shape and ready to return for the sequel to Netflix action Tyler Rake that has been hugely successful on the streaming platform. The sequel will be scripted again by Joe Russo, one of the two Marvel directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Tyler Rake was the most watched movie on Netflix for release in April 2020. Hemsworth, with the film starting shooting in late fall, posted a picture of his training on social media. The Tyler Rake 2 teaser trailer was released at the end of September.

“Six weeks after shooting Tyler Rake 2 I feel good and ready” wrote the actor on Instagram. A while ago Joe Russo said:“The mission is to level up, both emotionally and physically”.
Recall that well 2.99 million households have seen Tyler Rake in the first four weeks of programming on Netflix.
“We left a grand finale pending that leaves question marks for the audience.” Russo then continued.
The cast of Tyler Rake, an adaptation of the graphic novel Ciudad, includes Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbor.

On Everyeye you can find the review of Tyler Rake, one of the biggest Netflix hits worldwide. Now fans are looking forward to enjoying the new adventures in the sequel.

