Tyler Rake 2, Chris Hemsworth in a new video from the set

Filming on Tyler Rake has just begun, Chris Hemsworth is back on the set of the sequel to the Netflix movie directed by Sam Hargrave. The Russo Bros. have shared on their Twitter profile a video of Thor’s interpreter that allows us to get an idea of ​​the possible plot of this exciting new chapter.

The film appears to be at least partially set on a moving train in the snow. In the caption for the video, which you can see below, the Russos wrote: “Extraction 2 (original title) is coming hot … or actually, ice cream …”. Joe Russo handled the script.



Hemsworth and Hargrave appear in the video with the star saying: “What’s up guys, first day of shooting Extraction 2, director Sam Hargrave, we’re here in Prague. Two things are very different from the last film: 1. It’s very, very cold. 2. I’m alive. Like? You’ll have to find out, watch the movie, stay tuned. “ As you may recall, Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake fell into a river after sustaining multiple injuries and being shot in the neck at the end of the film. No body has ever been shown and an implication of her survival was already feared, the sequel will show fans that what really happened.

Extraction made its Netflix debut in 2020 and quickly became one of the service’s most popular titles. After four weeks of release on the streamer it was the # 1 title. 2 of all Netflix with 231 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. Speaking previously with ComicBook.com of his hopes for Extraction 2, producer / writer Joe Russo said of the sequel:

“I’m super excited, Hemsworth is super excited, Netflix is ​​excited, so that’s just the completion of the script. Finding the passionate engines behind the stories takes an incredible amount of time. amount of lifeblood to make a film, and you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who is enthusiastic. And you know Sam was a close friend because we had worked for him with almost a decade, almost a decade on Marvel movies. We knew how talented he was. “

We leave you with our review of Tyler Rake waiting to find out how the protagonist survived.