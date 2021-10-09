Tyler Rake 2, Chris Hemsworth promises even more action in the sequel to the Netflix movie

In recent days we have seen the teaser of Tyler Rake 2, and an important update on the sequel to the Netflix film has arrived from the protagonist Chris Hemsworth. The actor posted a post on Instagram, announcing that filming will begin soon and that the film will be spectacular and action-packed.

To celebrate the victory of Tyler Rake at the recent Taurus World Stunt Awards, Chris Hemsworth posted a clip of stuntman’s most daring performances, such as jumping over a bridge and being hit by moving cars.

The images are also visible at the bottom of the news, and waiting to find out how the saga of Tyler Rake, the interpreter of Thor in the MCU he writes in the caption: “A huge thank you and congratulations to the incredible stunt team for putting themselves in the game, making Extraction [titolo originale del film Netflix] the huge success it continues to be. Filming for the sequel will begin soon and, believe it or not, it will be bigger and worse than the first. Stay tuned for more chaos! “

If already in the first film we have seen action scenes and spectacular fights, it is reasonable to expect something sensational even in Tyler Rake 2. The previous chapter saw Chris Hemsworth’s character embark on a reckless mission to save the son of an Indian drug lord in Bangladesh. We’ll see what the plot of the sequel.