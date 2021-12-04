Tyler Rake 2: Chris Hemsworth shares a new video from the set

Chris Hemsworth posted a video on her Instagram account from the film’s sequel set Netflix, Tyler Rake. The video shows a Hemsworth bloodied on a train as he crosses the snowy countryside with the director Sam Hargrave.

Chris Hemsworth in the video, also published by the brothers Russian, announces …

The first day of filming for Tyler Rake 2… we are here in Prague. One, it’s very, very cold. Two, I’m alive. Like? You will have to find out, Watch the movie. Stay tuned

Based on the graphic novel Ciudad from Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González and Eric Skillman, Tyler Rake had a great success on Netflix. An estimated 90 million families have seen the film within a month of its release. The streaming platform, in fact, immediately gave the green light to a sequel.

Tyler Rake is a mercenary specializing in covert operations. In the first film, in a world full of guns and drug traffickers, we see him saving the son of an international crime lord. With Chris Hemsworth and the director Sam Hargrave, also Joe Russo returned for the sequel as a screenwriter.

There AGBO, the manufacturing company headed by Joe and Anthony Russo, will return to produce the new film. In fact, the production company reportedly intends to build a cinematic universe of some kind, so as to consolidate the franchise.

Tyler Rake is available on Netflix. The sequel, however, does not yet have a release date.

Keep following us on NerdPool.it not to miss the next news related to the world of cinema and TV.