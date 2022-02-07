Tyler Rake 2, Chris Hemsworth struggling with a “very difficult” stunt in a video | Cinema

Filming ofSam Hargrave’s film with, they should be roughly halfway there by now. The film, we recall, is produced by the Russo brothers and will be offered, exclusively, in streaming on Netflix.

Chris Hemsworth, who has always been very active on social media even when it comes to giving his followers updates about the feature films in which he takes part, posted on Instagram a new video from the backsatage of Tyler Rake 2. In the video, which you can find directly below , it is possible to admire the star struggling with the rehearsals of a “very difficult” stunt. You will understand by yourself and by yourself the reason for the quotation marks:

The first Tyler Rake it was Sam Hargrave’s debut behind the camera. Hargrave has served as stunt coordinator for a variety of Marvel Studios and other blockbusters, including all of the Russo brothers’ films, the two Captain America and the two Avengers. The plot details of the sequel are not yet known.

