Tyler Rake 2, how will the Netflix franchise continue with Chris Hemsworth?

One of the biggest hits of last year was the Tyler Rake with Chris Hemsworth, “Extraction“in original, released in full lockdown for”take us out “ (in the name omen) at least with the head from a difficult situation like that of the first phase of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Produced by the prolific Russo brothers just after the success of theirs Avengers: Endgame and adapted for streaming by Joe Russo himself, Tyler Rake turned out to be an amazing genre product full of many virtuous ideas, especially in a directorial-stylistic key, let’s think for example of that very long and complex central sequence plan that represents one of the best and articulated sequences of 2020.

Also thanks to Sam Hargrave, historical collaborator of Russo in the MCU who, thanks to the Netflix title, made his debut behind the camera with one of the most exciting debuts of the last period, surprising audiences and critics and opening the doors of a new franchise.

In fact, it wasn’t long before the streaming giant and the Russos announced the arrival of the sequel, thank you at the recent TUDUM event we now know we are close to the production phase – and therefore to shooting. However, the details continue to be in hiding, as indeed often happens for these projects, yet today we want to try to understand the direction of the saga that wants to challenge openly (but with different “weapons”) opponent John Wick, another franchise that puts the protagonist directly at the center of everything, including the title. Before continuing, we suggest you catch up on our Tyler Rake review in case you missed it.

Tyler Rake is still alive!

As previously promised and announced by Joe Russo last December, filming for Tyler Rake 2 will begin shortly, probably as early as mid-October.

Released from the production of Thor: Love and Thunder and now entered a crazy diet and training regime, enough to push his stunt double to admit a certain effort in following him on his path to perfect physical shape, Chris Hemsworth has focused hard on muscle mass, hand-to-hand training and military to resume the role of the mercenary and ex-member of the Australian special forces owner of the franchise. The open question that left the public intrigued in the first period after the release of the film was that relating to the survival or death of the protagonist, which the announcement of a second chapter of the action saga has only partially helped to spread, since it could very well be a prequel or a neighboring story with a different character (remember that in the original the film is called Extraction).

The official continuation of the story arrives instead in these last hours, with a first teaser trailer for Tyler Rake 2 focusing on the fate of the protagonist who, after that bullet shot in the neck in Dacca and the consequent fall into the river, apparently he really managed to survive. In short, it seems definitively confirmed what had already appeared clear and crystalline to the most attentive enthusiasts.

It will be interesting now to understand how the universe of Tyler Rake will evolve, so defined by Hargrave himself when talking about the idea of ​​the Russos to develop it on the same model as the MCU. This means that, continuing success permitting, the franchise will be enriched over time with further sequels but also with spin-offs or prequels, creating a dense and consistent narrative and cinematic fabric, capable of thrilling in a solid and virtuous mainstream key, the largest audience, obviously without disappointing hardcore fans of the genre.

Focusing on this second chapter, however, the director always underlined the intention to raise the bar of the show, explaining that “the new action sequences will be truly absurd“, so from”raise even more the already high quality level of the dedicated sequences“.

Excellent news that we hope will succeed make the pair with improved dialogue writing and trespassing into some new and dangerous nation on the globe. The first movie was indeed a more or less direct transposition from the graphic novel Ciudad written by the Russos themselves and designed by Fernando Leon Gonzalez, but for this second mission the support of a previous paper version is lacking. Not a small detail, which makes the sequel curiously appetizing and waiting to be discovered. We only hope that the production schedule can be respected and should not be subject to any slippage due to the commitments of Chris Hemsworth with the filming of Furiosa, currently scheduled in Australia between November and December.