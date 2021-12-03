Tyler Rake 2, shooting of the film with Chris Hemsworth has started

We have long known that Netflix ei Russo brothers would make the sequel to(READ THE REVIEW), the film by Sam Hargrave with Chris Hemsworth known as Extraction which has had considerable success since it landed on the popular platform at the end of April 2020 Los Gatos.

And we had known for a while that the work would start in the autumn. Which, as the director of the film himself communicated on Instagram, promptly and effectively took place. Sam Hargrave shared a video in which he informs us that he has archived the first day of shooting on the set of the highly anticipated action movie. The scenario seems to be decidedly different from the Middle Eastern one of the first film since we see it in the snow. In the footage, the filmmaker says:

And here we are at the wrap of the first day of shooting here on the set of Tyler Rake 2, at the location of the train. We got a lot of snow today, but in the shoot it looks great so we’ll keep it all.

Tyler Rake it was the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave who served as stunt coordinator at a plethora of Marvel Studios and beyond, including all the films by the Russo brothers, the two Captain America and the two Avengers. The plot details of this film are not yet known.

Below you will find the official synopsis of the first Tyler Rake:

Black market mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) has nothing to lose when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime boss. But in the murky world of arms and drug traffickers, this mission, which from being extremely dangerous to almost impossible, will change Rake and the boy’s life forever. Electrifying, action-packed thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, TYLER RAKE is a production of AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc., starring Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin as producers.

