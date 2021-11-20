Tyler Rake 2, watch this fanmade trailer waiting for the new movie with Chris Hemsworth

Filming for Tyler Rake 2 has begun, but it will still be some time before the second chapter of the action saga with Chris Hemsworth can arrive on the screens. So why not fool the wait with this fanmade trailer?

Subscribers Netflix have something to be happy about in the coming months, because the platform’s offer is decidedly inviting: from Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay to the sequel to Knives Out, passing through Pinocchio by Guillermo Del Toro, we will have things to look at from here forward.

What we still don’t know, however, is when it will also be added to this list Tyler Rake 2, sequel to the successful film starring Chris Hemsworth that had so much success in its debut on Netflix in 2020, so much so that it is one of the most viewed films ever on the platform. And since the production phase of the film has just started, it’s safe to bet that it won’t be very soon anyway.

For this, what’s better than a trailer made by fans like what you find also attached to the piece to entertain us in the meantime?

Meanwhile, we remind you that the Russo brothers will still work on the new film by Tyler Rake, already among the producers and authors of the story of the first chapter, and the same Hemsworth promised us a sequel “bigger and badder than the first“.