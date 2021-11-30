Tyler Rake 2 with Chris Hemsworth: start shooting

Chris Hemsworth confirms: filming has begun on Tyler Rake 2. Directed by Sam Hargrave of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and produced by the Russo brothers,Tyler Rake is still Netflix’s most viewed original film to date, with 99 million views in its first 28 days of its release date.

Tyler Rake 2: Chris Hemsworth confirms the start of filming

Tyler Rake 2 – in English language Extration 2 – was officially announced at the event Tudum of the streaming platform, where a brief glimpse of the sequel with Rake rising to the surface was shown. Chris Hemsworth is working behind the scenes to get in shape at his best, in order to face the difficult adventures of the character he will play again, after the first film of 2020. Here is what the actor writes on Instagram: “Six weeks after shooting Extraction 2, I feel good and ready“.





There are no details on the sequel’s plot at the moment, nor on the other actors involved in the project. Joe Russo – previously – had hinted at a cinematic universe, which “could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first film and some new characters, and see more historical interactions between the characters themselves. “.

Iron training for the Australian actor

Chris Hemsworth recently went through several physical transformations to play the God of Thunder in Thor: Love And Thunder and for the biopic on Hulk Hogan, other than Tyler Rake 2 of Netflix.

In September 2021, Chris Hemsworth gave his crowds a few glimpses of his training for Tyler Rake 2. On Instagram, the actor shared a video of him training. He also provided some tips and illustrated a whole workout routine to his fans, writing: “I prepare for Netflix’s Extraction sequel, moving from heavyweight training to many more functional bodyweight movements focusing on agility, strength and speed“.

And he added: “3-minute boxing rounds (cardio), 50 squats (lower body), 40 sit thrus (mobility), 20 reps of each exercise (core), 25 push-ups (upper body) and 2-minute rest 4 sets in total“.

All rights reserved © 2021 – PCTV