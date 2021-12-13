Tyler Rake, Chris Hemsworth pictured | Cinema

As we have seen, the filming of the sequel to(review here), Sam Hargrave’s film within the original known as Extraction which has had considerable success since it arrived on Netflix in late April 2020.

On the occasion of the start of filming, the actor showed himself on Instagram in a video from the set in which we can see him on the set of a moving train. Today Netflix officially announced the start of filming showing the first official photo:

Tyler Rake it was the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave who served as stunt coordinator at a plethora of Marvel Studios and beyond, including all the films by the Russo brothers, the two Captain America and the two Avengers. The plot details of this film are not yet known.

Below you will find the official synopsis of the first Tyler Rake:

Black market mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) has nothing to lose when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime boss. But in the murky world of arms and drug traffickers, this mission, which from being extremely dangerous to almost impossible, will change Rake and the boy’s life forever. Electrifying, action-packed thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, TYLER RAKE is a production of AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc., starring Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin as producers.

