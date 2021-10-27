Tyler Rake is still alive! Netflix unveils sequel teaser with Chris Hemsworth

In addition to the first preview scene of Red Notice and the trailer for The Sandman, during TUDUM Netflix also unveiled the first teaser of Tyler Rake 2, sequel to the acclaimed action movie starring Chris Hemsworth.

Yes, Tyler Rake is still alive and is officially returning to Netflix: The action movie starring Chris Hemsworth broke all records on Netflix when it was released in 2020, and already the finale of the first episode left ample room for maneuver for a possible second chapter. Now the project has been officially announced at Netflix’s TUDUM streaming event, with Chris Hemsworth stepping in to confirm the new project. You can see the first teaser in the article.

The Marvel Universe star will reprise the role of Tyler Rake, still co-written and co-produced by the directors of Avengers: Endgame Joe and Anthony and directed by stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, who will return to directing after debuting with the first chapter. It is still unknown when Netflix planned to release Tyler Rake 2, but according to what Chris Hemsworth said during his connection, the cast and crew intend to start production as soon as possible: the actor explained that, if you were impressed by the first chapter, “wait until you see what Sam and I have been up to for the new episode“.

Loading... Advertisements

What are your expectations for the film? Tell us in the comments.