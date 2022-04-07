Tylor Megill will start for the Mets on Opening Day
WASHINGTON — Tylor Megill, who has pitched just 18 games at the major league level, will start for the Mets on Opening Day on Thursday against the Nationals in Washington.
Right-hander Megill, who is coming off a successful rookie season and great Spring Training, was given the responsibility after Jacob deGrom (shoulder stress fracture) and Scherzer (right hamstring soreness) were ruled out of the first game of the bell.
Megill was probably the best pitcher on the Mets this spring. In two Grapefruit League appearances, he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. He also made a 70-pitch performance on the Mets complex’s outfield on Saturday. His arm is set to throw about 85 pitches on Thursday.
Megill, who burst onto the scene after three years without making much noise in the organization’s farms, is coming off a 4.52 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 89.2 innings in his rookie campaign.
Megill faced the Nationals twice last season, going 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in 11 innings.
Scherzer is scheduled to pitch the second game of the season, followed by Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker.