Tyner Rushing joins the cast alongside Chris Pratt

The cast of The Terminal List it continues to expand and gradually takes shape

It is not the first time that the American actress Tyner Rushing has become a steady couple with Chris Pratt in a film project, but will they ever get tired of working together? At least for the moment it seems not, as she has joined the cast of the Amazon Prime Video drama thriller series. The Terminal List. The role of the actress seems to be that of Liz Riley, a close friend of the protagonist James Reece (the character played by Chris Pratt). Rushing’s character is a former army pilot originally from Alabama and who has a strong sense of friendship: her friends, especially Pratt’s character, are everything to her. The two have really seen all the colors during the war, so they know they can count 100% on each other.

In general The Terminal List is a television series centered around the character of James Reece: a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed during a secret mission. When the soldier returns home he is not very well because he doubts himself, somehow he blames himself for what happened and relives the events of that day but having memories distorted by his pain. In reality there are those who plot against him and try to make the guilt of that ambush fall on his person: at a certain point the character of Chris Pratt realizes it and tries to secure the people he loves.

As far as we know, the series is based on the novel of the same name by American Jack Carr, who is himself a former Navy SEAL. The series was written by Daniel Shattuck and David DiGilio, who are also executive producer and showrunner of The terminal list.

We are quite curious to see how Chris Pratt and Tyner Rushing will behave with roles of this type and if they can find their magical balance. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments!

