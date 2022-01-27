Type 2 diabetes, even primary care physicians will be able to prescribe medications

Even general practitioners, and no longer just specialists, will be able to prescribe the best possible treatment to all patients with type 2 diabetes, no longer based on the mere correction of glycaemia, but on the prevention of cardiovascular and renal complications which represent important critical issues. of this pathology.

It is the result of the “Note 100”, a provision of the AIFA, the Italian Medicines Agency, which allows the prescription of 3 categories of important drugs for the treatment of diabetes and its complications: Sglt2 inhibitors, Glp1 receptor agonists and Dpp4 inhibitors.

With the introduction of Note 100, a large number of medicinal specialties, also in association, can therefore be prescribed directly by the general practitioner, as well as by all the specialists of the National Health Service. This is a much awaited step, required by both patient associations and doctors, which will allow general medicine to acquire a primary role in the integrated management of diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes mellitus represents a chronic disease with a growing prevalence: it affects 6-7% of Italians (over 3.5 million patients), and has a significant impact in terms of morbidity and mortality. About one third of patients are followed exclusively by the general practitioner who, however, was not authorized to prescribe these active ingredients until now.

Recent studies have shown that some of these drugs (Sglt2i and Glp1-Ra) can reduce cardiovascular risk (particularly heart failure, myocardial infarction and stroke) and slow the progression of nephropathy.

The work carried out by the technical-scientific commission of Aifa required over a year of in-depth analysis and the note was shared with the scientific societies of the sector (Sid, Italian Diabetes Society; Amd, Association of Diabetic Doctors; Simg, Italian Society of General Medicine ), aligning its contents with the most recent national and international guidelines.

“The introduction of the Note relating to antidiabetic drugs also represents a virtuous example of application of the 2022 budget law which instructs AIFA to annually update the list of drugs reimbursable by the NHS – explain by Aifa – With the Note, in fact, the revision of drugs supplied by the NHS is not limited to a price alignment intervention, but combines sustainability with interventions aimed at promoting prescriptive appropriateness, the central role of the general practitioner and taking care of patients “.