Type 2 diabetes, having dinner before bed alters blood sugar

Eat in the evening and then go to sleep right away? It’s wrong. Having dinner just before bedtime in the evening when melatonin levels are high disturbs blood sugar control, especially in people who have a genetic variant of the melatonin receptor (Mtnr1b), which has been linked to an elevated risk of type 2 diabetes.

What is type 2 diabetes? It is a very widespread disease all over the world and its prevalence is constantly increasing (more than 400 million patients worldwide are expected by 2030). It involves a defect in insulin secretion, which can progressively worsen over time and which arises on a pre-existing condition of insulin resistance (peripheral resistance to insulin action and specifically in the liver, muscle and adipose tissue). Measuring fasting blood glucose at least a couple of times a year to intercept the onset of type 2 diabetes in time is among the actions recommended to act in a preventive manner by the Society of Internal Medicine

To say it is a research published in the scientific journal Diabetes Care by a working group of Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Spanish University of Murcia. 845 people participated in the study. The researchers analyzed each person’s genetic code within the melatonin-1b receptor gene (Mtnr1b) because previous research had linked a variant of it with an elevated risk of type 2 diabetes.

The team found that the participants’ blood melatonin levels were 3.5 times higher after dinner before bedtime. That schedule also resulted in lower insulin levels and higher blood sugar levels. At the end of dinner, participants with MTNR1b had higher blood sugar levels than those without this genetic variant. “We found that eating late disturbed blood sugar control in the whole group. Furthermore, this impaired glucose control has been observed mainly in carriers of genetic risk variants, ”says the lead author of the work. Marta Garaulet, professor of physiology and nutrition in the Department of Physiology of the University of Murcia.

The experiments revealed that the high levels of melatonin and carbohydrate intake associated with late dinner alter blood sugar control due to a defect in insulin secretion. The authors note that it may be advisable for the general population to abstain from eating for at least a couple of hours before bedtime.