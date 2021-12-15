Type 2 diabetes, how treatments change

Healthy nutrition and regular movement are the two cornerstones of prevention and are obviously fundamental, in agreement with the doctor, even in those who are already dealing with an increase in blood sugar. But also on the front of the therapies something is changing, as they point out the new guidelines joint ventures of the Italian Society of Diabetology (SID) and the Medical Diabetes Association (AMD) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. What changes for people? Here is the opinion of the experts.

It is the form of diabetes more common in the population. It mainly affects adults / the elderly but, thanks to the spread of overweight and sedentary lifestyle from a young age, the age of onset of the disease is lowering.

The drugs indicated

The most striking novelty of the new guidelines is that one of the most used classes of drugs in the past, the sulfonylureas, it is practically no longer indicated in the therapeutic algorithm for type 2 diabetes.

“A necessary step – comments Agostino Consoli, president of the Italian Society of Diabetology SID – because the systematic review of the studies on these drugs has shown an unfavorable benefit / risk ratio for sulfonylureas, compared to other, more modern therapeutic options. It is therefore recommended not to prescribe these molecules to people with diabetes who do not already use them and to proceed with their progressive replacement in those already being treated with these drugs “.

The second distinctive feature of the new guidelines is that, contrary to other international guidelines that immediately showed a ‘falling in love’ with the new molecules, the SID-AMD guidelines continue to reserve a central role for metformin. And it could not be otherwise: the studies analyzed confirm that, although “dated”, it is an effective and convenient drug, in terms of risk / benefit.

“But of course – reports Angelo Avogaro, president-elect of SID – also the new Italian guidelines incorporate the evidence produced by clinical studies on the cardio-vascular benefits of some classes of drugs such as SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 agonists, which are therefore in an important position within the therapeutic algorithms. These drugs should be considered in the second line, after metformin, in patients without known cardiovascular diseases, while they should already be prescribed in the first line in patients with cardiovascular diseases “.

Pay attention to the diet

Obviously, one of the pillars of the treatment of type 2 diabetes is still a healthy diet. Diabetic experts recommend following a balanced diet Mediterranean type, while hypoglycidic diets (the so-called low-carb) and ketogenic diets are advised against, in the long-term therapy of type 2 diabetes.

This is because with low-carb and ketogenic drugs the medium and long-term effects on glycemic compensation are worse than with balanced, ‘Mediterranean’ diets. novelty of the guidelines relates to physical activity. While the indications on the importance of ‘mixed’ physical activity (aerobic and anaerobic) remain firm, which should be preferred to either only aerobic or only anaerobic, the physical activity thresholds disappear. In short, a minimum threshold of physical activity is no longer indicated, which is replaced by the indication: do as much physical activity as possible.