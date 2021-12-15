Health
Type 2 diabetes, how treatments change
It is the form of diabetes more common in the population. It mainly affects adults / the elderly but, thanks to the spread of overweight and sedentary lifestyle from a young age, the age of onset of the disease is lowering.
Healthy nutrition and regular movement are the two cornerstones of prevention and are obviously fundamental, in agreement with the doctor, even in those who are already dealing with an increase in blood sugar. But also on the front of the therapies something is changing, as they point out the new guidelines joint ventures of the Italian Society of Diabetology (SID) and the Medical Diabetes Association (AMD) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. What changes for people? Here is the opinion of the experts.