Type 2 diabetes rates in US youth rose 62% after COVID pandemic began, study suggests

Rates of new-onset type 2 diabetes increased 62% (and type 1 diabetes increased 17%) among young Americans after the COVID-19 pandemic began, especially among Black and Hispanic children, study finds . study published yesterday in Open JAMA Network.

For the study, Kaiser Permanente researchers tracked rates of type 1 and type 2 diabetes among health system members ages 0 to 19 in Southern California with no history of diabetes from January 2016 to December 2021.

“Young-onset diabetes is a serious chronic health condition that puts people at risk for early complications, comorbidities, and excess mortality, particularly among those who develop type 2 diabetes and those who belong to racial and ethnic minority groups. as non-Hispanic black individuals,” the study authors wrote.

Children from 10 to 19 years old especially affected

During the study period, 1,200 youth were diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, 1,100 were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and 63 patients were diagnosed with “other” diabetes. Rates of type 1 diabetes increased from 18.5 per 100,000 person-years in 2016 to 2019 to 22.4 per 100,000 person-years from 2020 to 2021.

Relative to the period 2016 to 2019, from 2020 to 2021, the incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes was 17% higher (incidence ratio (IRR), 1.17). The incidence was highest among patients aged 10 to 19 years (IRR, 1.17), children (IRR, 1.18), and Hispanic patients (1.21).

Rates of type 2 diabetes were 62% higher (IRR, 1.62) between 2020 and 2021 than between 2016 and 2019. The incidence of type 2 diabetes increased from 14.8 to 24.7 per 100,000 person-years during that time.

Rates were highest among patients 10 to 19 years old (IRR, 1.63), girls (IRR, 1.44), boys (IRR, 1.83), black patients (IRR, 1.95), Hispanic patients (IRR, 1.61) and others/unknown. racial groups (IRR, 2.96). Differences in incidence rates followed similar patterns for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Black and Hispanic patients had a heavy burden of diabetes

By quarter, rates of type 1 diabetes fluctuated seasonally, but increased among patients aged 10 to 19 years in the first quarter of 2021. Among young people with type 2 diabetes, an increase in incidence occurred in the third and fourth quarters 2020, especially among Black and Hispanic patients. which, the researchers say, suggests they bore a disproportionate burden of type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes risk factors may have been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic, including limited physical activity, increased sedentary behaviors, sleep disorders, and increased intake of processed foods.

Sociodemographic factors, average body mass index, fasting and random glucose levels, and hemoglobin A 1 C Concentrations did not change from 2016 to 2021.

The authors noted that research has shown that coronavirus binding through angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors damages islet cells in the pancreas and can lead to diabetes.

“Hyperglycemia and insulin resistance have been observed in patients with COVID-19 infection without prior indicators of diabetes risk,” they wrote. “In addition, risk factors for diabetes may have been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic, including limited physical activity, increased sedentary behaviors, sleep disorders, and increased intake of processed foods.”

The findings, they added, point to the need for future research on the physiological and behavioral risk factors for new-onset diabetes before and during the pandemic.