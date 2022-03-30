type of relationship with genuine well-being

It is a fact that face-to-face relationships are more problematic than virtual relationships, precisely because they are more real. This is because the virtual is much closer to the ideal, since it is an environment that everyone has more easily. Some more, others less, but in all cases it does not correspond to the raw and harsh reality, but to a transformation of it.

Without a doubt, social networks have allowed us to get in touch with others, in a way that is unprecedented in terms of ease and speed. Many have expanded their circle of contacts thanks to them. Unfortunately, everything indicates that these virtual friendships or loves are not capable of generating the same degree of well-being that face-to-face relationships report.

While face-to-face relationships can sometimes seem less “perfect” than virtual relationships, they are actually more genuine. Physical contact provides a much richer and more definitive experience than any virtual relationship. However, in recent years we have witnessed a real boom in links through the network.

It is important to keep in mind that, in social networks, communication is highly mediated. In other words, there are multiple factors and tools that intervene both at the moment of publishing and at the moment of receiving that message. These virtual media invite you to create a character to show yourself to others.

On many occasions we are not fully aware of it. Simply, social networks are an exhibition space and perhaps automatically we simply want to be presentable to our audience. This leads us to polish -and perhaps to falsify to some extent- what we think, we are or the way we live. We are not the only ones: everyone does it.

Precisely for this reason, in social networks there is not strictly a relationship between people, but between characters. Also without realizing it, we are adjusting to that character that we have created inadvertently. We know that if we enter into a contradiction, or break the apparent coherence, there will always be some cyber user who will point us out, probably publicly.

In face-to-face relationships there is no way to carry out all these elaborations. Nor can we erase what was said or shown simply by clicking. There is no external help for our appearance to improve as if by magic, nor do we have excessive control over the emotions that we want to show.

When two people meet in real life, there is a whole host of information and experiences that arise and can only be shared in those face-to-face relationships. The gesture, the aroma, the look, the continuity of speech, the posture. All this speaks of each one of us and cannot be edited at will. For the same reason, it is clear that face-to-face relationships have a higher degree of authenticity than virtual relationships. And because they are more genuine, they also have a deeper psychological impact.

A study on the subject carried out by Bruine de Bruin, Parker, & Strough in 2019 revealed that face-to-face relationships provide greater psychological well-being, in people of all ages, in contrast to virtual relationships. One of the most interesting data is that, at all ages, what really provided social well-being, which translates into greater psychological balance, was not having many friends, “contacts” or “followers”, but a narrow circle in which could generate moments of intimacy.

This study was based on the results obtained from two surveys conducted by the American Life Panel of RAND Corp, among adults of different ages. The vast majority of them agreed that close friendships that are maintained over time and shared in real life provide the greatest satisfaction.

Similarly, they agreed to classify the vast majority of their contacts on social networks as “peripheral links”, that is, they were outside of what each person considered to be the core of their life. There is no reason to exclude virtual links, but rather to be aware of their scope.

