Types of diabetes that are rare

There are MODY, LADA, ketosis-prone diabetes, and other forms of diabetes.

In general, the diabetes type 1 occurs in patients young and thin, with marked symptoms of polyuria, polydipsia, weight loss, and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), while the diabetes Type 2 usually affects older, overweight people and, in general, they are initially treated with oral medications.

MODY: When the presentation is atypical, other forms of treatment should be considered. diabetesfor example, the start of the diabetes midlife juvenile (MODY) in a young, thin person with mild hyperglycemia and a strong family history of diabetes diagnosed at an early age.

LADA: In thin middle-aged adults with hyperglycemia, consideration should be given to diabetes autoimmune disease (LADA). If the patient is nonwhite and overweight, suspicion should be given. diabetes prone to CAD.

The diabetes MODY type is a group of monogenic ß-cell disorders, also known as diabetes monogenic, characterized by early age onset, autosomal dominant transmission, absence of autoimmune markers, absence of insulin resistance, and insulin independence.

It is estimated that it represents 1% to 2% of the patients diagnosed with diabetes. However, this may be a significant underestimate and these figures are not considered accurate until screening studies are conducted in the general population. The mutations more common they are hepatocyte nuclear factor 1 alpha (HNF1a; 52%), glucokinase (GCK; 32%), and HNF4a (10%).

On the other hand, LADA is a heterogeneous condition that shares characteristics of T1D and T2D. It typically presents as T2D but is associated with progression to early insulin therapy. Whether LADA is a distinct entity or simply part of the T1D spectrum is debated.

Studies suggest that LADA accounts for 2% to 12% of cases appearing in adulthood. Compared to T2D, people with LADA tend to be younger, slimmer, and have a personal or family history of autoimmune diseases.

Features of the metabolic syndrome tend to be present at a similar or higher frequency in LADA than in T1D.

It has considerable heterogeneity and sometimes its phenotype and characteristics are indistinguishable from T1D or T2D. LADA was thought to be a more insidious presentation of T1D, but unlike typical T1D, it does not present acutely with DKA or as an insulin-requiring diabetic emergency.

In general, it presents from the age of 30 years, regardless of insulin at the time of diagnosis, for more than 6 months, and the presence of positive autoantibodies for diabetes.

The diabetes prone to ketosis is characterized by DKA in patients that do not fit the typical characteristics of T1D. After initial insulin treatment and improvement in glycemic control, there is often a marked improvement in ß-cell function, allowing discontinuation of insulin therapy within a few months. In these patientsthere is an acute reduction in the secretion and action of insulin, due to the toxicity of glucose on the ß cells.

Insulin treatment can improve hyperglycemia and ß-cell function, thereby ceasing the need for further insulin therapy within months.

In conclusion, the diabetes it is a common condition and affects a larger proportion of people than in clinical practice. Although the general practitioner will be familiar with the presentations of T2D and T1D, it is important to consider other less common forms. common of diabetes and, if the presentation is atypical, other forms of infection should be suspected. diabetes and consult with the specialized team at an early stage.

