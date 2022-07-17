Types of medical guards that exist

The debate on medical shifts is still latent among health professionals. There are many doctors who speak out against these 24 hour shifts they perform in hospitals.

Recently, the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) has presented the results of a survey carried out on the medical guards to confirm that it is necessary to start working to change the current model, which is on its way to over half a century of life and whose maintenance is beginning to seem unsustainable due to the consequences for professionals and patients. The survey shows that 2,664 professionals consider that the guards should be voluntary and well paid and 698 think that they should not exist.

In this sense, specialists usually give their opinion on the social networks where they subscribe that the model does not work and they are clearly against maintaining these work shifts. Miguel Burguera, an anesthesiologist, explains in a tweet the types of guards that exist, stating that there are five types: “terrible, bad as hell, very bad, bad and regular.”

In addition, he states in his message on Twitter, which already has numerous responses, that “the good guard is the one that is not done”.

Medical guards that are chaos

An emergency doctor has explained, in response to Burguera’s classification, that in her opinion there is another type of duty: “it has been fucking crazy”, to which the doctor has responded by giving as an example what happened on one of his shifts in which “they fribrillated two patients at the same time”.

However, not everyone thinks the same. A hospital pharmacist has intervened in the debate to show his disagreement with the message, affirming that “there is everything” and that this is the reason why “they are paid for” and adds: “if they were all good we would fight to make them”. In addition, she has pointed out that the problem is not the guard itself, but that “half of our salary depends” to do those 24-hour work shifts.

A new remuneration model

Other doctors agree with the opinion of this pharmacist and advocate “starting with a remuneration model that is not based on shifts and with a reasonable working day”, since “doctors cannot follow t24 hour pieceworkpoorly paid and by obligation”. In her letter, this doctor defended that “vocation with slavery” cannot be confused.

Another specialist affirmed in this sense that “it is sad to see how the medical guards just because they improve your salary.” “The salary should not depend on the guards,” he assured, before emphasizing that “the work pressure is not the same now as it was 30 years ago, nor are all the guards the same.” They insist that the current guard system is “obsolete” since it is more than 50 years old.