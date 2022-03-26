Tyreek Hill and the ‘guilty’ of his departure from Kansas City Chiefs to Miami Dolphins: It was not Patrick Mahomes

The receiver’s representative, Drew Rosenhaus, acknowledged that there was a trade during free agency that caused a radical change in the negotiations and generated the trade.

The current week of free agency on the National Football League (NFL) had as its main novelty the exchange carried out between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefsby the receiver Tyreek Hillbecoming the highest-paid player at his position for the 2022 season.

The Missouri franchise, whose main figure is patrick mahomesreceived in exchange for one of his key pieces in obtaining the Super Bowl LIV first, second and fourth round picks for the Draft 2022plus fourth- and sixth-round picks for 2023.

However, and although it is hard to believe, there was one fact in particular that caused Hill’s decision to request a trade from the Chiefs, and his arrival at the Dolphins, according to the receiver’s agent, Drew Rosenhausin conversation with the program The Joe Rose Show with Zack Krantz, from AM 560 Sports.

The “cause” of Tyreek Hill’s trade from Chiefs to Dolphins



“At the end of the season, I started talks with the Chiefs about a contractual extension and we were slowly but surely on the way to a new contract for Tyreek”started by pointing out the representative, to later reveal the cause of such a decision.

’til it happened the Davante Adams trade and his historic contract; We immediately reviewed his contract with the Chiefs and discussed the corresponding market for Tyreek. If we did not reach an agreement, the right thing to do was to do something that benefited both parties: an unprecedented profit on an exchange and a team that was willing to make him the highest-paid catcher“Hill’s agent said.

It should be noted that the wide receiver signed a contract with the Florida franchise for the next four seasons, with a salary of $120 million dollarsof which $72 million are guaranteed.