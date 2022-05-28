Tyrese Gibson Takes a Nap Against Sung Kang in New Fast & Furious 10 Filming Photo

Filming on Fast & Furious 10 is proceeding diligently after its bumpy start. The alarms went off when Justin Lin, director and screenwriter of the film, announced his abandonment of the project.

The filmmaker claimed creative differences, although he had been associated with the franchise for many years. Some sources suggested, although it is not confirmed, that the aptitude of Vin Diesel It could have had something to do with his departure.

Be that as it may, after a few days of uncertainty and waste of money in which the first unit was idle, filming resumed under the command of louis leterrier (Transporter, The Incredible Hulk).

Since then, Vin Diesel seems dedicated to showing good vibes and normalcy through social networks on the set of the film.

The actor has shared videos with members of the team and fellow cast members such as Jason Momoa, who will be one of the villains, or Jordana Brewster, his fictional sister since 2001.

This time, Diesel does not appear in his new publication. Instead, the actor has immortalized a little nap that Tyrese Gibson (Roman) is leaning against the back of Sung Kang (Han) on a break from filming.

Gibson debuted in the franchise 2 Fast 2 Furiousthe second film in the saga, in which Vin Diesel had no presence, other than allusions.

Sung Kang would have his first appearance in the next installment, Fast & Furious: Tokyo Driftwhich also seemed far from the framework of Dominic Toretto, although he had a final cameo. That was the last film in the saga focused on the street side of underground modified car racing.

Starting with the fourth installment, Fast & Furious has been raising the bar with high-octane action movies that repeatedly ignore any kind of physical logic. Everything is for the family.

Fast X (Fast & Furious 10) is scheduled to premiere in May 2023if no further production delays occur.