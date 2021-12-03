Tyrrhenian Link, a 470 km cable to connect Sardinia and Sicily

SASSARI. Announced for years as the work that should secure the Sardinian energy system, the Tyrrhenian Link now has parents who should give birth to it: Terna, the company that manages the national electricity transmission grid, yesterday signed two framework contracts for supply and installation of submarine and land cables relating to the Tyrrhenian Link with Prysmian and Nexans (in association with Roda and Mive), leading companies in the energy cable systems sector.

The work involves the construction of four high voltage direct current submarine cables. The East section, which will connect Sicily and Campania, is about 480 km long while the West section, between Sicily and Sardinia, is 470 km long.

«The two contracts – explains Terna in a note – have a maximum value of 1.7 billion euros for Prysmian and 664 million euros for Nexans. For Prysmian, the project involves the installation of one to three connections. Nexans, on the other hand, will create a link with similar characteristics ».

The new interconnection, according to Terna, “is a cutting-edge project and, in addition to being the longest electrical infrastructure ever built in Italy, will reach the world record in terms of laying depth of submarine cables, reaching approximately 2,000 meters below the level of the sea”.

The marine installation will be carried out by Prysmian and Nexans, while Italian companies from Terna’s qualified sectors will be involved for the terrestrial installation: “Despite the global supply chains that the project will activate, more than 60% of the value will benefit companies and businesses specialized Italians “.

The Tyrrhenian Link obviously will not only concern Sardinia: “It is a strategic project for the Italian electricity system for which the company led by Stefano Donnarumma will invest around 3.7 billion euros in the next few years, involving around 250 in the construction of the project. businesses. The new infrastructure will allow greater integration between the different market areas and a more effective use of energy flows from renewable sources, which are constantly increasing. Furthermore, the Tyrrhenian Link will play a decisive role in improving the reliability of the grid and the entire electricity system, contributing to the safety and adequacy of the electricity system in the face of the expected decommissioning of coal plants and the most obsolete and most impactful plants. environmental, also allowing to reduce the costs of energy and services for dispatching ».

At the beginning of November, the Ministry of Ecological Transition signed the formal launch of the authorization procedure for the Eastern branch. The work in its entirety will be fully operational in 2028, but the first of the two cables of the Eastern Branch will be operational from the end of 2025. No details are provided on the timing of construction of the west branch.