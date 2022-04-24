Tyson Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte and hinted at his retirement

The ‘Gipsy King’ successfully defended his WBC heavyweight belt with a stunning knockout at Wembley Stadium in London

Tyson Fury he is still the king.

The British gave a sample of his power this Saturday in the Wembley Stadium of London to end the dream of the championship of Dillian Whyte.

The ‘Gipsy King‘ overcame a slow start to establish conditions above the ring, keeping his distance and slowly punishing the face of Whytewho did not give up the attack and threatened with right-wing bombs in search of the champion’s face, but they did not reach their destination.

With the fight tilted in his favor, fury working with more confidence and landed a powerful right uppercut to the chin of Whytewho fell to the canvas practically finished.

In a clear show of courage, Whyte he got up from the canvas, but did not beat the referee’s protection count and the fight was stopped at 2:59 of the sixth round.

At the end of the fight, fury he hinted that this would be the end of his career.

“I promised my wife after the trilogy against [Deontay] Wilder that that would be it,” he said. fury. “Then they offered me to fight in Wembley, he owed it to all the fans in the UK. I think that’s all. This could be the end of the show for the ‘Gypsy King’“.

Tyson Fury needed six rounds to finish Dillian Whyte and retain the full WBC title. Getty Images

fury He also took time to recognize the great work he did Whyte during the fight and his courage to get up from the canvas after the last blow.

“I am one of the greatest heavyweights of all time,” he said. fury. “Unfortunately for Dillian Whyte, had to face me tonight. She has the heart of a lion.”

With this victory, fury improved his record to 32-0-1 with 23 knockouts and scored the second successful defense of his full weight championship of the World Boxing Council in front of 94 thousand fans in Wembley.

For your part Whyte stalled at 28-3 on 19 chloroforms, however, all three of his losses have come on the fast track.