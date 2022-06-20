Tyson Fury pays Manchester United and criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo

Tyson Fury has Manchester United players in his sights. Retired since April 23 his victory against Dillian White for the title of world heavyweight champion WBC, the Briton announced in remarks reported by the DailyMirror that he intended to keep an eye on the Mancunian club, of which he is a fervent supporter. And Tyson Fury is far from enjoying the last season of the “Red Devils”, who finished at a disappointing 6e place in the Premier League:I’ll be going to Old Trafford a bit more now that I’m retired, although to be honest every time I go to see them they lose. And I don’t like second place, I don’t like losing, I don’t like all that sh*t. It’s win or nothing, so watching United right now is crazy. I don’t understand why these people aren’t chasing the ball for 90 minutes.“

For Tyson Fury, Manchester United players have a lot of responsibility: “A lot of people blame the managers, the coaches, but at the end of the day there are too many ‘prima donnas’ at Manchester United and the best thing that could have happened is to clean up, like what is happening pass. They need to stick together.“The Gypsy King believes in particular that the lack of rigor and solidarity is lacking in the “Red Devils”: “They need someone strict, like Sir Alex Ferguson (club coach between 1986 and 2013, editor’s note), who tells them what to do and who, if they don’t listen, tells them: ‘ This is the bench for you, I don’t care if you’re good or famous, you won’t play until you decide to work hard’. The word ‘team’ means that everyone does their part of the job, that they don’t rely on someone else to score the goals or run for them.” The boxing champion then took his case as an example: “It’s everyone working hard for a common interest, a common goal, and that’s winning. I don’t know anything about football management but I know everything about winning and I know that everyone has to put their hands in to get results. If I go to the gym alone to train for a world title, I’m not going to succeed…“

The 33-year-old also had a thought for Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite the full season of the Portuguese, author of 18 goals in 30 Premier League games and 6 achievements in 7 Champions League games, Tyson Fury does not seem to be fully satisfied with the presence of the fivefold Ballon d’Or in the workforce from Manchester United: “It’s good news that Ronaldo is staying, but here’s a theory: when they didn’t have him the previous season (2020-21), they finished second in the Premier League. Then we had Ronaldo and we finished sixth. People will say: ‘If we hadn’t had him to score 20 goals, we would have finished much lower last season’, but we hadn’t had Ronaldo the previous season and we finished much higher…“

Thus, Tyson Fury thinks that Cristiano Ronaldo tends to overshadow other Mancunian players who, as a result, perform less well: “When you have a superstar like Ronaldo, everyone relies on him to score goals and if he wasn’t there they would score the goals themselves, like they did last season. I’m not saying it’s a bad asset, it’s a great asset, but sometimes a star player carries the team and the youngsters get overshadowed by it all. They don’t have their chance to shine because ‘the great Ronaldo’ is on the pitch.“

In order to bounce back, Manchester United should thoroughly review its workforce this summer. Dutchman Erik ten Hag has already taken his place on the coaching bench. On the workforce side, many departures are to be expected. At the end of the contract, the Frenchman Paul Pogba has already announced that he is leaving the English team. It remains to be seen whether this redesign of the “Red Devils” will give full satisfaction to Tyson Fury.

Benoit Lesueur