Tyson Fury promises to retire from professional boxing

Tyson Fury shone on a record night for boxing 0:58

(CNN) — Tyson Fury vowed to retire from professional boxing after producing a master class by beating Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The 33-year-old knocked out his opponent in the sixth round with a devastating uppercut before reiterating a promise he made to his wife, Paris, to walk away from the sport.

“I have to be a man of my word, and I think this could be the final curtain for the Gypsy King, and what a way out,” he said during his post-fight interview in the ring.

Fury said he promised his wife he would retire after winning his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder last year, but the WBC heavyweight champion opted to defend his title against Whyte in front of a record crowd at Wembley.

However, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said he would back his fighter’s decision if he decides to pull out this time.

“If it was going to be the last fight, it’s going to be the last fight. That’s his call, he’s the guy who walks into the ring. And if it’s his last fight, he’s gone at a very high point,” Warren said in the ring. Saturday.

If it was Fury’s last fight, then what a way to bow out.

The champion, who extended his unbeaten record to 32 wins and a draw, dominated from the opening bell and reveled in the incredible atmosphere generated by the crowd at Wembley.

Saturday’s final right-hand uppercut was something of devastating beauty, underscoring that Fury remains a fighter at the top of his game.

Many fans would love to see Fury go on to unify the heavyweight division, but that would mean fighting the winner of Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Usyk currently holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts after beating Joshua last year and Fury’s wife has hinted that this might be the only fight to spark her husband back in the ring.

“I would like him to go now. He has nothing more to prove,” Paris told BT Sport on Saturday.

“If he had anything left to do, I’d say ‘Yeah, Tyson, you do it.’ But he’s got nothing to prove. So unless he really wants to box, and if he’s just doing it for the money, the fame, he doesn’t need that. He’s the most famous man on the planet tonight.”

“For Tyson to keep boxing, it only seems for one reason and I know in my heart, I think the only reason Tyson would come back is for the unification fight.”

Fury’s career has been extreme. He has won some of the biggest fights of the last decade, but has suffered greatly with his mental health and said he was suicidal before making an epic return to the sport in 2018.

In his mind, however, there is no question that he is the greatest heavyweight to ever fight and he certainly has a track record to back up such a bold claim.

“I’m a legend in this game, you can’t deny it. I’m the best heavyweight that ever lived. There was never anyone who could beat me,” he told reporters at his post-fight news conference.

While this might be the last time we see Fury compete professionally, he hasn’t ruled out future exhibition fights and has flirted with the possibility of fighting.

After all, Fury is an entertainer and there will always be a desire to see him perform.