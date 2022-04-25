Tyson Fury Reaffirms He Will Fight UFC Champion Francis Ngannou

The World Boxing Council Heavyweight monarch plans to face ‘The Predator’ in a hybrid match, as he told ESPN Digital on Thursday

The ‘Gipsy King‘ could have an exciting — and lucrative — fight waiting on the horizon.

After his six round knockout win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Tyson Fury He reaffirmed that his next rival will be the full weight monarch of the UFC, Francis Ngannou. On Thursday, in an exclusive interview with ESPN Deportes, Fury had stated his plan to face the Cameroonian champion.

Later, during his in-ring interview with Bernardo Osuna of ESPN, fury brought to the ring Ngannouto speak before the camera and both hinted at the possibility of facing each other in the future.

The fight would be under “hybrid rules,” such that both fighters would wear mixed martial arts gloves but the fight would take place in a ring, not a cage.

“I want to find out who is the ca[…] baddest thing on the planet,” said Ngannou.

fury he also noted that the fight would occur. Ngannou is still under contract with the UFCbut his team believes he will become a free agent in January. Ngannouthe most feared puncher in mixed martial arts, has long expressed an interest in boxing.

Tyson Fury plans to next face UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. AP Photo

“This will be a very special fight,” he said. fury. “Like never before in the history of our sport. We’re not talking about two lightweight, 140-pound guys. I’m 270, he’s 270. It’s going to be an explosive fight when it happens.”

fury seemed to refer to the fight that Conor McGregor, the first simultaneous champion in two divisions of the UFChad against multi-champion boxer Floyd Mayweather on August 26, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which Mayweather won by knockout in 10 rounds and represented multimillion-dollar earnings for both fighters.

“Definitely sometime next year, 2023, that fight will happen, because by the end of this year we will fix it. I’m ready,” he said. Ngannou a bt sport. Tyson fury vs. Francis Ngannou in Africa, that would be the best. The Rumble in the Jungle 2″.

fury improved his record to 32-0-1 with 23 knockouts and scored the second successful defense of his full weight championship of the World Boxing Council in front of 94 thousand fans in Wembley.



1 Related

With his victory over Whyte, fury improved his record to 32-0-1 with 23 knockouts and scored the second successful defense of his full weight championship of the World Boxing Council in front of 94 thousand fans in Wembley.

For your part Whyte stalled at 28-3 on 19 chloroforms, however, all three of their losses have come on the fast track, while Ngannou He is 17-3 in mixed martial arts and is riding a six-fight win streak, five of them by knockout. Ngannou he has never been finished in his career.

Information from Marc Raimondi was used in the writing of this note.