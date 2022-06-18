Tyson Fury sends an incredible tackle … to Cristiano Ronaldo

Boxing

Posted on June 18, 2022 at 9:35 p.m. by Axel Cornic

A great Manchester United supporter, Tyson Fury is not at all satisfied with his team’s season, which finished sixth in the Premier League and did not qualify for the next Champions League. For the British boxer the fault is all found, since it is Cristiano Ronaldo who would have sealed the chances of revival of the Red Devils.

After a victory over Dillian Whyte, which allowed him to keep his title of World Champion WBC heavy weights, Tyson Fury hung up the gloves. Or at least that’s what he said. Because as soon as the words came out of his mouth, thousands of denials arrived from all over the planet. Some even in his entourage, since his promoter Frank Warren and even his wife Paris have hinted that the Gipsy King wasn’t really done with boxing. ” I wish he would retire “explained Paris Fury, during an interview with the journalist Piers Morgan on Sky Sports . ” But there’s something deep inside me that tells me he wants another fight. It’s feminine instinct, there’s something still calling for it. I don’t think this is the end “. Waiting, Tyson Fury devotes himself to his other passions, where one can notably find football. The Greater Manchester County native has always been a huge fan of Manchester United, since we no longer count the times we saw him at Old Trafford. Like many Mancunian supporters, he obviously did not appreciate his team’s season very much, which after flirting with European places completely collapsed at the end of the season, still hanging on to the Europa League.

“We finished second without Cristiano Ronaldo”