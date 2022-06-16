Tyson Fury would like to face Mike Tyson… or The Rock

Retired for a few months, Tyson Fury is already thinking about the future. In an interview, the English boxer explained that he was thinking about playing exhibition matches, and would like to face Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis or even… The Rock.

33-year-old Tyson Fury chose to retire in April as WBC heavyweight world champion after his fight against Dillian Whyte. A glorious professional career but strewn with pitfalls on which the whimsical British drew a line, while maintaining sporting ambitions. Still determined to fight, he has already expressed his desire for his potential interest in a confrontation against Francis Ngannou in a Super Fight. But that’s not all since the “Gipsy King” also intends to compete in exhibition fights, as he confided in the show Good Morning Britain : “It will not be professional boxing, but pure entertainment. Nothing more and nothing less. The difference is that in exhibition, you are not there to win or lose. You’re here to enjoy, have fun and put on a great show for the fans!”.

Fury drops some names

As reported The sweat, Fury already has plans in mind. It seems above all not to close any doors: “You can fight Hall of Famers, celebrities, anyone! So I would like to face Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. It would be fantastic ! You never know who you might face in an exhibition, but that’s what I’m open to”. If seeing him face these names seems to be an unlikely hypothesis, it is easy to imagine that many spectators would be ready to pay in order to see him fight against another legend of combat sports, especially from MMA.