U-17 team defeats Haiti in the World Cup

Second victory for the team. After thrashing Guatemala on the first date, those led by Erick Acuña won a disputed match against Haiti with a score of 2-0 that allows them to follow with perfect step in the Under-17 category pre-world championship which takes place in the Dominican Republic.

Salvadoran dominance was evident from the start. The national squad imposed its game and tried to break through the iron-clad Haitian defense.

The dominance was effective in the 27th minute after Anika Berger’s goal that caught the rival defense badly and scored the first of the match. The attacker managed to get past the defense and his shot was impossible for Joseph Rosemaine.

The Salvadoran team continued to look for spaces but it was difficult for them to fine-tune their scoring effectiveness. It was not until the second half that, in 59 minutes, Mía Arévalo scored in 59′ the definitive 2-0.

With this result, the team remains in first place in Group H above Cuba, the next rival in the group stage. El Salvador thus ensures its classification to the next round.

