U-20 team got its first win in the Dallas Cup

With goals from Alexander Umaña, from Jeremy Garay from a free kick in the first half and another from Andrés Rivas, from a penalty, one minute from the end, the El Salvador under-20 team defeated his peer H.B. Kogea club from Denmark, with a score of 3-1, in the second match of the first phase of the Dallas Cup.

El Salvador missed a penalty at minute 10, when the scoreboard was still scoreless. The duel took place on field 8 of Moneygram Park in the city of Dallas, a place where several dozen Salvadoran fans gathered to support.

El Salvador lined up with Damián Alguera in goal, Diego Barahona, Hamilton Benítez, Alejandro Cano, Mauricio Cerritos, Danny Ríos, Jeremy Garay, Alejandro Romero, Izaiah Samayoa, José Serrano and Alexan der Umaña.

Harold Osorio and Nathan Ordaz, the most outstanding in the first game of the Blue in the Dallas Cup, in which they tied 0-0 with Monterrey on Sunday night, stayed on the bench to arrive fresh for the duel against Tigres, to be played next Wednesday.

The board

With this result, El Salvador adds four points and is almost assured of qualifying for the semifinals. In another group result, FC Dallas drew 0-0 with Monterrey, leaving Azul with the lead with one game remaining.

The Panama U-20 team also participates in the Dallas Cup. The canaleros, who will be El Salvador’s rivals in the UNCAF Cup in April and who also share a group with Azul in the pre-world cup in Honduras, defeated the Danish Koge 3-0 on Sunday and tied 1-1 with Tigres yesterday.

Before the game, Jeremy Garay confirmed that he has decided to play for El Salvador, despite the fact that he also had an option with the United States. “For now I am decided by El Salvador and if the teacher calls me to the World Cup then I will be happy”, he commented. Technician Gerson Perez continues to test boys living in different sectors of the United States.