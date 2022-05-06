U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022: this is how the groups were

This Thursday the draw for the groups of the U-20 Women’s World Cup took place in Costa Rica. Find out how they were made below.

is approaching the U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022 and it will be the first major event organized by the FIFA since the pandemic happened. This will be a contest that will bring together the best 16 women’s teams in this category from August 10 to 28 next.

This World Cup will be the second World Cup held by FIFA on Costa Rican soilbehind the U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2014. But above all, this Thursday, May 5 It was performed at the National Theater of San José the draw that welcomed the participating teams and senior FIFA officials.

Then, we will review each and every one of the groupswhere countries from different continents will participate, despite the fact that from Central America only Costa Rica will be the host nation.

U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022: the groups

Less than 100 days from startup, there is excitement that the ball begins to roll in the National Stadium and the Alejandro Morera Soto, the two venues chosen for the 32 commitments that will be played in this tenth edition of the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Important data of the participants