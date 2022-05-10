U-tad reveals the most demanded professions in the video game industry

Offered by U-tad

One of the best ways to learn about any topic is through real experiences and with concrete examples told by its protagonists. That is the purpose of the cycle. master classes which has been organized by the University Center for Technology and Digital Art U-tad with 6 masterclasses in which aspects related to different disciplines that intervene in the creation of videogames will be dealt with: mission and level design, game design, animation, conceptual art, programming and production. These sessions will be free and can be followed online, all you have to do is sign up here.

The challenges of working on an existing IP and respecting the original game

The first master class, to be taught on Tuesday May 17 at half past six in the afternoon (Spanish time), focuses on video game design and is entitled “This is how we made Destroy All Humans Remake”. The level and mission designer of Black Forest Games GmbH, Pablo Lafora, explain the creative process the studio went through to release last year’s updated version of a game that came out in 2005 for PlayStation 2 and Xbox, the pros and cons of working with existing IP and story, and how difficult which is to find the balance between updating a game to the current way of playing and being faithful to the original. Pablo Lafora studied the Master in Game Design in U-tad. The master’s final project that he presented with his classmates Tessera Studiosthe horror game in virtual reality Intruders: Hide & Seekgot various awards and Tessera decided to turn it into a commercial game that came out on PC and PS4. Later, Lafora went to Germany to work at Black Forest Games, a studio belonging to THQ Nordic.

The best way to work in animation and video game programming

in the second master class, “Animating videogames with pleasure”, Arturo Paiva (director of Video Game Animation at Tequila Works) walk through the optimal working methods for an animation team through his experience working in FX, film, television and video games. Paiva has been working on computer animation for more than 15 years. This class can be seen on May 18 from 18:30 (Spanish time).

On Tuesday, May 24, at the same time, count Mikel Aretxabala in a master class entitled “Video Game Programming: My Experience with indies and AAA” How has your career been since you studied your Master’s in Video Game Programming at U-tad? Together with his colleagues from TherionGames produced his master’s thesis, the video game Greyfall: The Endless Dungeon, an original ARPG roguelite in which the player himself defines the difficulty based on the reward that you would like to get and that is available for free on itch.io. Aretxabala will tell how the development of greyfall and the lessons learned from that adventure. Of AH jumped to work at a big studio, PlayGround Games, where he works in the new fable one of the best-known role-playing series of video games.

How to access the video game industry

The fourth talk, “The day to day of the video game designer” aims to learn about the challenges and decisions that a designer must make through the experience of Jabier Mombiela, Level and Game Designer at Digital Sun Games, who will tell in first person how the path was from when he decided to study video game design until now going through the job search process and how he managed to access the industry three years ago. Mombiela graduated in Digital Animation and studied a master’s degree in Game Design at U-tad and, with his companions Nuclear Toasterbelieve deathroned (available on Itch.io) as a Master’s Thesis. In 2019 he moved to Newcastle (UK) to work as junior designer at Ubisoft Reflections. In the two years he spent in the UK he specialized as a 3Cs Designer and participated in the development of Assassin’s Creed VR Y Splinter Cell VR for Oculus. In September of last year he returned to Spain as level Y game designer at Digital Sun Games (the creator studio of Moonlighter) and working on an unannounced project. This master class It will be held on May 25 from 6:30 p.m. (Spanish time).

The art director, concept artist and character designer of the Japanese studio Shapefarm, Marcos Ramos give on May 26 at the usual 6:30 p.m. the master class entitled “The golden triangle: what is necessary to enter and grow within the video game industry”, in which to explore the essential aspects that art directors need to have the conceptual artists of their work teams as well as the theoretical foundations of the sector with practical examples. Ramos has developed most of his work experience in Japan and his credits include Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Y Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time.

Keys to have a production as calm as possible

Producer Dani Pastor speak in the master class that closes the cycle, on May 31 at 6:30 p.m., on how to lay down clear and solid baselines to guarantee a production with as little movement as possible in the master class “The important thing is the concept”. The key is pre-production where you have to manage team creativity, define, prototype, know what to tear down, establish processes and tear down more work. Pastor started working on videogames at Electronic Arts more than 15 years ago and later went to Pyro Studios, he was an undergraduate and graduate professor and academic producer at U-tad. He is now a senior game producer at Lingo Kids, a studio that brings the concept of Play Learning to the smallest of the house.