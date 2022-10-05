U-Turn Turns 25: A Look Back at Oliver Stone’s Most Deranged Film

Three years after Born Killers, Oliver Stone put his hysterical style at the service of a film noir captured under a blazing sun. A great overspeed number totally assumed.

Never believe an American filmmaker when he invokes European-style existentialism to justify his most twisted film. never believe Oliver Stonetherefore, when he draws Sartre to try to characterize U–turn, as it is in the intro recorded for this Blu-ray re-release. Unless you embark on a false track, that of a pompous magnum opus which would seek to adjust Hollywood and its myths to the dimensions of a small meditative theatre. We prefer to trust the U-turn, the “U-shaped” deviation announced by the title: in 1997, following Nixon’s failure, Stone effectively turned his back on the industrial establishment, exiled himself to the desert. like the Sean Penn of the first few minutes, a gangster and a clamper lost in a convertible in the middle of the ocher void and abstruse signals – not only the signs, but the carrion that leads him to a shamanic version of the novels of James M. Cain or Jim Thompson. While he belonged since Platoon to the big chicken coop at Oscars, Stone joins the Hollywood margin. Here have flourished authors less concerned than him with the great issues of history, such as the Coens or Lynch: the same way of using Americana as an abyss of disturbing strangeness more than as a kit of familiar landmarks, the same shamelessness rising or confirmed stars – from Jennifer Lopez to Jon Voight, from Claire Danes to Nick Nolte, without forgetting Joaquin Phoenix as a young bully who pops up here and there like a Guignol show. All are taken down a tunnel of overrev ending in something like the neo-noir thriller asylum.

PRODUCTION / COLUMBIA TRISTAR / PHOENIX PICTURES



DECONSTRUCTION OF THE TROPES

Each hick carries a sordid secret, the mechanic looks like a bogeyman, the femme fatale tries to liquidate her husband who is also her father, poor Penn doesn’t understand a thing (” everyone sleeps with everyone in this town? ”) but still agrees to kill Monsieur on behalf of Madame (and vice versa). immediate contemporary of Lost Highwaythe film did not arouse the same general fascination, perhaps, as critic Samuel Blumenfeld suggests in an interview included as a bonus, because it embarks on a work of deconstruction of tropes already carried out so well by Lynch than by the new guard of the 90s. It must be said that his way of hysterizing the form until it cracks, loading the boat with superfluous flashbacks and inserts on the twisted mouths or on a passing crow, could give a glimpse of an author drunk on his own iconoclasm.

U-turn

But as long as we agree to take U-Turn for what it is, that is to say a step back rather than a prototype, we grasp the interest of the trip: to do an about-face, it is for Stone the opportunity to return to his pre-Nixon stunt, namely Born Killers. Already an aesthetic swerve, already a letter of rage addressed to entertainment, the firebrand had made itself identifiable by its subject (the love affair between the media and the country’s ultra-violence): that’s good which dates it and makes it winded today. U-Turn, he seems to grope in search of his own reason for being, perhaps admitting that he has none, and then choking himself in a desperate and self-deprecating laugh. A Born Killer stripped of his moralism and his ego? This would be proof that turning around is not only a way of giving the public the middle finger, but also of reviewing one’s own copy.

