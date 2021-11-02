News

U2 land on TikTok with the ballad “Your Song Saved My Life”

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
If Led Zeppelin did, why not Bono and his band too? U2 officially joined TikTok just yesterday, Monday November 1st, releasing a video fragment with the lyrics of the song Your Song Saved My Life, extracted from the sequel to the animated film Sing 2.

“You know your song saved my life / I don’t sing it just so I can get by / Won’t you hear me when I tell you darlin ‘/ I sing it to survive”, sings Bono on a piano led base and arches. As revealed in the video, the film – which should be released next December 22 in American cinemas – will see the leader of U2 in the role of lion-rock star Clay Calloway.

The sequel to the 2016 animated musical comedy brings together much of the original cast, consisting of anthropomorphic animal-singers who interpret classic rock and pop songs. In the new plot, the koala Buster (played by Matthew McConaughey) and his friends prepare to launch a new play in the entertainment capital of the world. “There is only one hitch: first they have to convince the loneliest rock star in the world, played by global music icon Bono, on her animated film debut”, we read in the description.