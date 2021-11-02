U2 land on TikTok with the ballad “Your Song Saved My Life”

If Led Zeppelin did, why not Bono and his band too? U2 officially joined TikTok just yesterday, Monday November 1st, releasing a video fragment with the lyrics of the song Your Song Saved My Life, extracted from the sequel to the animated film Sing 2.

“You know your song saved my life / I don’t sing it just so I can get by / Won’t you hear me when I tell you darlin ‘/ I sing it to survive”, sings Bono on a piano led base and arches. As revealed in the video, the film – which should be released next December 22 in American cinemas – will see the leader of U2 in the role of lion-rock star Clay Calloway.

The sequel to the 2016 animated musical comedy brings together much of the original cast, consisting of anthropomorphic animal-singers who interpret classic rock and pop songs. In the new plot, the koala Buster (played by Matthew McConaughey) and his friends prepare to launch a new play in the entertainment capital of the world. “There is only one hitch: first they have to convince the loneliest rock star in the world, played by global music icon Bono, on her animated film debut”, we read in the description.

Buster, in an attempt to move the show to the Crystal Tower Theater in dazzling Redshore City, meets up with friends Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), the rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson) and the gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton). But there are also the shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and the provocative pig Gunter (Nick Kroll), who along with Buster try to sneak into the offices of Crystal Entertainment, run by the ruthless wolf magnate Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale).

Bono brings U2 music to the cast of Sing 2

“We wanted the characters to embark on a journey that would test their ambitions”writer / director Garth Jennings told EW. “It’s very nice to tell people to pursue their dreams, but the story is about how difficult it is”. He added that Bono, already a fan of his work, came aboard after a long conversation about “the nature of singing and how some people sing to live, while others to survive.”

“I couldn’t believe Bono’s enthusiasm”Jennings continued, noting how the singer channeled his “feline side” to the original song and character. “The band recorded this amazing U2 song,” said Jennings. “Bono is full of so many emotions and heart and he literally did what he said on that first phone call. And that’s exactly how we want the public to feel as they leave the cinema “.

Additionally, U2 doubled their content on TikTok with a 30-second hit mix, featuring images of some of their most iconic videos featuring the soundtrack of Pride (In the Name of Love), Vertigo, Mysterious Ways, Where the Streets Have No Name And Beautiful Day.