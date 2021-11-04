U2, listen to the new ‘Your Song Saved My Life’

U2 have released their first song in two years now, if you don’t count the piece by Bono and The Edge with Martin Garrix We Are the People, anthem of Euro 2020. The last single of the Irish is indeed Ahimsa of 2019, in collaboration with AR Rahman.

The unpublished of the Irish band is called Your Song Saved My Life and is part of the soundtrack of the animated film Sing 2 in which the group of animals led by the koala Buster Moon must convince the old lion and retired rock legend Clay Calloway to return to perform. In the original film, Bono voices Calloway, who in Italy is voiced by Zucchero.

The ballad recalls the spirit of the list that Bono compiled for Rolling Stone of the 60 songs that changed his life (you can find it here). “Your song saved my life”, sings Bono, “I don’t sing it to survive, listen to me when I say it, I sing it to survive”.

Your Song Saved My Life is present in the credits of the film. In the soundtrack there are known U2 pieces such as Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of And Where the Streets Have No Name played by the cast that in the original counts Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton. The album will be released on December 17th.

Here the official trailer of Sing 2:

U2 premiered Your Song Saved My Life on TikTok, where they landed a couple of days ago with their official account: