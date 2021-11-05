U2, new single is ‘Your Song Saved My Life’

U2 have released the new ‘Your Song Saved My Life’, from the soundtrack of the Sing 2 cartoon in which Bono voices the lion Clay

‘Your Song Saved My Life’, and the new single from U2, song inserted in the soundtrack of the animated film “Sing 2” where the same Bono Vox lends the voice to one of the protagonists.

Your Song Saved My Life

The U2 come back two years after the last single released – ‘Ahimsa’, with the Indian composer ARRahman – and four from the album “Songs Of Experience” and they do it with the unpublished ‘Your Song Saved My Life’.

The song is contained within the soundtrack of “Sing 2”, cartoon movie which will arrive in Italian cinemas on December 23 and which also has Bono Vox among the protagonists.

The leader of the U2, in fact, he will lend his voice to one of the characters in the original edition of the film, the lion Clay Calloway, a reserved rock star who has decided to hide from the rest of the world after the disappearance of his wife.

Over the years the U2 have contributed to numerous film soundtracks and received two nominations in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards for ‘The Hands That Built America’ (Gangs of New York, 2003) and ‘Ordinary Love’ (Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, 2014).

There “Sing 2” soundtrack will be published on December 17th. The first episode boasted original songs by names like Stevie Wonder and a soundtrack consisting of 60 songs, including songs by Elton John, Beatles and Queen. The rights to acquire the entire catalog used in the film came to cost 15% of the total budget of approximately $ 75 million.





Sing 2

Produced by the Illumination studio – the same as lucky series like “Despicable Me” And “Pets” – “Sing 2” will be, in the words of Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri, “A celebration in music of the continual pursuit of our dreams. No matter how big the challenges we face. Sing 2 is a film that, at its core, is about the power of optimism and faith.”

Published in 2016, the first chapter “Sing” tells of the koala Buster Moon, owner of a theater in crisis, who decides to organize a singing competition with a rich prize up for grabs that will lead to the meeting of the various protagonists of the story.

Among the important names that lend voices to the characters of the cartoon are Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright and “Vinyl” record Bobby Cannavale, will be joined by recurring names such as Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, the ‘Rocketman ‘Taron Egerton, Halsey, Pharrell Williams and U2 leader Bono Vox.