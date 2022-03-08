U20 women’s team qualifies for the semifinal of the Concacaf championship

Stephanie Gonzalez converted two long free throws and the Puerto Rico Women’s Under 20 National Team qualified for the semifinals of the Concacaf Championship on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Guatemala.

The victory puts them one more victory away from qualifying for the U20 World Cup for the first time in their history, which will be played in Costa Rica in August.

This is the National Team that on Sunday qualified for the Central American and Caribbean Games for the first time in its history, those of San Salvador 2023, when they secured passage to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Championship, which is being played in the Dominican Republic. The eleventh only previously participated in a Central American and Caribbean Games, those of Mayagüez 2010, but this because it is the host country and not by direct classification.

The base of Puerto Rican soccer knocks on the door Mexico suspends five officials after fight at soccer stadium Women’s National Soccer Team achieves its classification to San Salvador 2023

The semifinals will be on Thursday. In addition to Puerto Rico, the United States also qualified for that stage on Tuesday with a 6-0 victory over Haiti.

The quarterfinals between Canada-Panama and El Salvador-Mexico remain to be played this Tuesday.

The best three teams in the Championship qualify for the U20 World Cup, to be held in Costa Rica in August. The final will be played on Saturday, as well as the match for third place.

FINAL: Puerto Rico defeats Guatemala 3-0 and qualifies for the semifinals! Goals:

Estefania Gonzalez x2 🎯 32′, 72′

Bryana Pizarro 41′ pic.twitter.com/234WOuOBLj – FútbolPR – Puerto Rican Soccer (@FutbolPR) March 8, 2022

Another free kick goal by Estefanía González! 🇵🇷🎯 The 15-year-old defender scored her second free kick goal of the match to put Puerto Rico 3-0 over Guatemala in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Under-20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/7BTUERyub4 – FútbolPR – Puerto Rican Soccer (@FutbolPR) March 8, 2022

Gonzalez, 15, put Puerto Rico over Guatemala in the 32nd minute with the first of two goals he scored from free kicks. This goal was from outside the area, 30 meters from the goal, in the direction of the near post. The Guatemalan goalkeeper managed to touch the shot, but it entered the bottom of the net just the same.

The second free kick he scored came in the 71st minute to make the game 3-0 and safe. This shot was also achieved from outside the area, with the difference that it was directed at the center of the goal, just below the crossbar.

Between González’s free throws, Bryana Pizarro gave Puerto Rico 2-0 with a goal in the 41st minute.

Puerto Rico has 14 goals scored and seven conceded in five Championship games. The seven goals were scored by the United States, which is the current champion, by giving them a 7-0 defeat.