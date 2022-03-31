UAD Unveils Spark, Its Native Plugin Subscription Service, And Its New Opal Synth

Very early risers and diligent, from Universal-Audio have dropped the curtain to reveal that UAD Spark is a subscription service for native plugins that do not require any specific hardware to run. They work on any computer (temporarily only on macOS systems), as well as any DAW that supports VST3, AU, or AAX (which is basically all of them except Reason and a few other exceptions I might miss). Thus, Pablo was not at all misguided when he theorized about what UAD could hide behind the mysterious teaser they presented 8 days ago. With this move, AUD joins the already long list of developers and manufacturers that are committed to subscription systems as a business model, see Roland, Native Instruments, Waves, Izotope, Antares, etc.

UAD Spark

As I say, UAD Spark is a subscription-based native plugin service which aims to bring Universal Audio production tools to more users, that for the first time don’t require the company’s expensive DSP hardware to run. Within the initial package some effects are included, but also instruments, and according to Universal Audio, the list of available plugins will grow in the coming months. Currently, the effects available are the following:

Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ

UA 1176 Compressor Collection

Teletronix LA-2A Compressor Collection

Studer A800 Tape Recorder

Vision Channel Strip API

UPDATE

No doubt due to some miscommunication on the part of Universal Audio, the press release they sent us only referred to the effects plugins mentioned as being available, but there are actually 4 more:

API 2500 Bus Compressor

Galaxy Tape Echo

Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb

Pure Plate Reverb

Other plugins already scheduled to be added to the Spark catalog are the API 2500 Bus Compressor, the Galaxy Tape Echo or the Lexicon 224 digital reverb, among others. How far UAD is going to grow this catalog is a mystery, since the company has not manifested itself in this regard. On the other hand, UAD Spark also includes (to date) 4 virtual instruments, 3 of them only available so far in its Luna DAW: the Moog Minimoog, the Ravel Grand Piano and the Waterfall B3 organ. The fourth instrument is a new release that responds to the name of Opal.

UAD Opal

Opal is a hybrid synthesis based morphing synthesizer combining 3 VA/Wavetable oscillators and a noise generator, in addition to including various types of filters, modulation and UAD-quality effects. The interface is modern and quite intuitive, and the trailer lets intuit a very electronic and powerful sound. Opal is exclusive to users of the UAD Spark platform.

The new Opal synthesizer, from Universal Audio. Universal-Audio

Price and availability

UAD Spark is now available from the Universal Audio website right now just for macOS in formats VST3, AU and AAX, but UAD says that the version compatible with Windows will arrive next fall. The subscription service has a cost of $19.99 per month, or $149 per year. It can be tested free of charge for 14 days, a period that can be extended to 30 days for users of any UAD Volt interface. Owners of perpetual licenses of any of the plugins available in Spark will be able to download the native versions free of charge.

