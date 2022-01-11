Sports

UAE Team Emirates, announced three important wingmen for Tadej Pogacar at Tour and Vuelta

Three weight squires for Tadej Pogacar. During the media day organized yesterday by UAE Team Emirates, many programs were announced. In addition to the captains, with Joao Almeida who will lead the team at the Giro d’Italia while the Slovenian will be the designated leader for Tour de France And Vuelta a España (in which there will also be the Portuguese), many of the various lieutenants were also able to confirm their calendar. In addition to the various Davide Formolo, Diego Ulissi And Rui Costa, which will all be at the Corsa Rosa in addition to their more traditional goals, with which we spoke yesterday, even riders like Rafal Majka, Brandon McNulty And Marc Soler, for example, they unveiled their program and role. For everyone the task will be to support the Slovenian phenomenon, forming a group that will accompany him for many of the great events of the season, obviously starting from the two GTs in which the 1998 class will take part.

Runners who in other teams could certainly have the opportunity to play their cards, will still have their days of freedom, depending on the circumstances and events, although obviously when the most important stages for the leader are reached they will be compact by its side.

