UAEMEX invites you to prevent prostate cancer

With a promotional package that includes a prostate antigen study as well as a six-element blood chemistry study for 350 pesos, the Multidisciplinary Health Clinic (CMS) of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEMEX) promotes the prevention of prostate cancer. . University community and the general public.

Ana Laura Guadarrama López, CMS director of UAEMex, explained that this promotion will be valid throughout the month of November and is introduced within the framework of the National Day to Fight Prostate Cancer.

Guadarrama López recalled that according to official statistics, prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer and cancer-related deaths in men, with 9.8 deaths recorded per 100 thousand men.

In this sense, they invited people who have risk factors such as having a family history of cancer or being 50 years or older to participate in the study. “During the month of November, within the framework of the National Day to Fight Prostate Cancer, we are going to carry out a promotion aimed at raising awareness, prevention and timely detection of prostate cancer.

The campaign is for all men over the age of 50 who may have risk factors for prostate pathology, not necessarily cancer. It can detect prostatitis, prostatic hyperplasia and in the worst case, prostate cancer,” he indicated. Guadarrama Lopez said there are two ways to detect prostate cancer early.

It can first be detected when the man suddenly expresses an urgent need to urinate or has difficulty or discomfort in urinating, the number of urinations per day increases, or even at night. I get up very often to urinate. You should also observe the capacity and strength of urine flow and if these decrease or when you finish urinating it is in drips, there are data that may indicate that the patient has prostate pathology.

The second method is to perform medical evaluation and prostate-specific antigen testing to detect these anomalies, which will determine the actual condition of the patient.

CMS is located at Jesús Carranza 205, Colonia Universidad in Toluca. Opening hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and scheduling an appointment requires calling 722 212 80 27 and 722 219 41 22, extensions 118 and 140, as well as Sitcoms . Page. uaemex.mx.