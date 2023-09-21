UAEMex spreads importance of civilized menstruation among university students

Regularly when they talk to us about menstruation they just tell us that women will bleed for five days; However, this process goes much further as it affects our entire body, our mental health and our daily activities, says Alejandra López Carvajal, author, menstruation activist and co-creator of the Rojo Libre collective, on “The Importance of Conversation.” Throw light while discussing. About Menstruation”, at the “Ignacio Ramírez Calzada” campus of the Preparatory School of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEMEX).

with Ginarelli Valencia Alcantara, General Director of University Communications; Campus Director, María del Rocío García de León Pastrana; Academic Deputy Director, Joel Isaac Ortiz Murillo and student Valeria Hernández Fuentes, López Carvajal explained that the menstrual cycle is composed of four phases: the menstrual phase, the follicular phase, the ovulatory phase and the luteal phase. During them, hormonal levels are affected depending on each of them, causing changes in mood, changes in energy performance and even changes in appetite in women and people who are menstruating.

Knowing how the menstrual cycle works can help understand the physical and hormonal changes at each stage, allowing women and those of childbearing potential to be more compassionate towards themselves. In this sense, she mentioned that menstruation is still invisible, because although there is information, most of the information is outdated.

“There are more and more doctors and scientists who are wondering how menstruation works and what other effects it has. However, this is still a women’s issue, that is, when a woman suffers from severe stomach pain, they tell her, “You are exaggerating, take a pill”, when in reality it is something more serious. Could,” he said.

Alejandra López explained that there are menstrual disorders, which are changes related to menstruation and the mental health of those who suffer from them, these include endometriosis, polycystic ovaries and premenstrual dysphoric disorder, which can cause infertility, depression, hopelessness and social isolation. Can.

The menstrual worker indicated that each body is different, therefore, it is essential to have access to information about menstrual products (such as sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, menstrual rings, and menstrual underwear), as this may be different for each individual. It may help to know which product to use based on your needs and features. This does not mean that one product is better than another, but rather that not all menstruating populations have the possibility and need to purchase the same product, i.e. it depends on social and demographic factors…